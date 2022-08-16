HDB, town council arranging alternative accommodation for residents affected by Jurong East fire: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board and Jurong-Clementi Town Council are working to secure alternative accommodation for residents affected by a fire that killed one person and damaged two units in a Jurong East flat on Tuesday morning (Aug 16).

MP Grace Fu (PAP-Yuhua), who oversees the area, said residents of the unit where the blaze broke out were resting in a community facility.

“They are safe, but they are emotional because of the loss of property as well as the ordeal they have gone through,” said Ms Fu, speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon at the site of the fire at Block 236 Jurong East Street 21.

As for the unit next door, she said three occupants had to be rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) as the fire had prevented them from being able to escape themselves.

“There's some damage although I'm not allowed to go in because the investigations are still ongoing but I understand from SCDF that (this) unit is also badly sooted,” said Ms Fu, who is Minister for Sustainability and the Environment.

She added that electricity and water supply to the two units were affected and that she was working with the town council to restore service as soon as possible.

As of 2.30pm, several residents of the block had told CNA that their water supply had not resumed.