Man sentenced to jail, caning for role in armed robbery of Jurong East moneylender

SINGAPORE: For his role in an armed robbery of a licensed moneylender in Jurong East, a 22-year-old man was sentenced to two years' jail and six strokes of the cane.

TODAY reported that Tusheintar Segaran pleaded guilty to one charge of robbery on Thursday (Feb 3), with two other charges taken into consideration.

Together with two others, the permanent resident had robbed OT Credit - a moneylender located along Jurong Gateway Road - of S$48,000 in November 2020.

Court documents showed that Tusheintar and two others - Karrtik Stalniraj and Kotta Kumar Jeswanth - had targeted the shop as it had only two female shop assistants, the TODAY report said.

The three men struck at about 4pm on Nov 19, 2020, with Tusheintar serving as a lookout outside the shop.

Grabbing a shop assistant by her hair, Kotta - who was wielding a karambit knife at the time - told her not to shout and demanded that she throw cash into a grey haversack he was wearing in front of his body.

While Karrtik searched the shop for more money, Tusheintar remained at the entrance throughout.

Kotta locked Ms Yang in a back office and the three men fled with S$48,000, of which Tusheintar later received S$14,000.