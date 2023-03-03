SMRT files police report after commuter blocks platform door, causing train delay

SINGAPORE: Transport operator SMRT has filed a police report after a boy allegedly blocked an MRT platform door at Jurong East station, delaying the train on Tuesday (Feb 28).

At about 5pm, a commuter on the east-bound station platform "deliberately prevented a platform screen door from closing", SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said in a statement on Thursday.

"We take a serious view of such behaviour – not only is it dangerous for the person involved, but the irresponsible act could also cause delays to train service, affecting many commuters," Mr Lam said.

He added that for everyone's safety, commuters should not obstruct the doors when they are closing.

"We have reported this matter to the police," Mr Lam said.

In a two-minute video uploaded on social media site Reddit, the train door was seen closing but the platform door appeared to have been blocked by an object before it could close properly.

The person taking the video then stepped back to show the reopening of the train doors, with the train still at the station.

"I'm going to go far away so I'm not too much of a suspect," the boy said as he backed away from the train door.

The train and platform doors were then seen reopening, except for the one that had been blocked earlier. They closed again shortly after.

Approaching the platform doors again, the person filming the video noted that another train was approaching the station.

"I think (the train) got disrupted," he said.

An SMRT staff member was later seen running over to open a panel on the platform to fix the problem and shortly after, the train started moving again.