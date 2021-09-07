Jurong Fishery Port: Singapore’s biggest COVID-19 community cluster closes

SINGAPORE: The COVID-19 cluster at Jurong Fishery Port was closed on Tuesday (Sep 7) after no new cases were added to it since Aug 15, data from the Ministry of Health (MOH) showed.

The cluster, which was first announced on Jul 16, had 1,155 COVID-19 cases linked to it before it was closed. It was the largest community cluster in Singapore.

According to MOH data, the Jurong Fishery Port cluster has seen no new cases linked to it since Aug 15. At its peak, more than 100 cases were linked to it daily.

FIRST CASES DETECTED

On Jul 16, COVID-19 cases were found among people who worked in or visited Hong Lim Market and Food Centre at Upper Cross Street and Jurong Fishery Port.

Both were closed to all members of the public from Jul 17 to break the chain of transmission. People who worked at the port between Jul 3 and Jul 16 were placed on quarantine, and mandatory testing was conducted for all visitors to the market and the port.

A day later, fresh fish and seafood stallholders at markets managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) were ordered to stop operations. They received an SMS health risk warning from MOH, requiring them to undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

All of them were told they could not continue operations until they tested negative.

On Jul 19, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and KTV outlets cluster were “linked”. A total of 116 new COVID-19 cases were added to the cluster, growing it to 179 cases in total.

The infections were genetically different from the virus variant seen in other local clusters.

"Genetically, they differ from the Delta variant that infected Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Changi Airport, but are closer to what we have detected in imported cases from Indonesia,” he said.

MOH’s director of medical services Kenneth Mak said during a press conference that there was no evidence to suggest the COVID-19 transmission occurred through contaminated fish.

Phylogenetic testing done on the first group of cases detected at the port found that the Delta variant is the cause of the COVID-19 infection in the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

“The identified variant of concern has features that are similar to what we have seen in other cases that we have picked up in imported cases from Indonesia,” said Assoc Prof Mak.

“So we believe that COVID-19 infection in this cluster has been introduced perhaps via a sea route into the fishery port, likely from Indonesian or other fishing boats that have brought fish into the port.”