Jurong Fishery Port tenants conduct walkthrough of Pasir Panjang alternative site as part of contingency planning

SINGAPORE: Tenants of Jurong Fishery Port, which was shut in July for two weeks after multiple COVID-19 cases were detected there, were taken on a walkthrough of the site they could be working out of should operations be disrupted again.

Together with members of the Singapore Fish Merchant’s General Association, the tenants were oriented with the former Pasir Panjang Distripark (151 Pasir Panjang Road) on Sunday (Sep 12).

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) conducted the walkthrough and a table top exercise to familiarise participants with contingency planning to deal with risks of disruptions to port operations, the agency said in a news release.