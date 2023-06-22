1,700 private homes and office, retail spaces in new Jurong Lake District site

SINGAPORE: Land near the Jurong East MRT interchange was launched for tender on Thursday (Jun 22) for development to kickstart a new precinct in the Jurong Lake District.

The 6.5ha white site, split into three plots of land, is to be sold to one master developer to plan a mix of office, private homes and other amenities.

There is a potential yield of about 1,700 housing units, at least 146,000 sq m of office space and 73,000 sq m of gross floor area for shops, restaurants, entertainment, hotel, community uses or more offices.

The proposed integrated development will be progressively completed over the next 10 to 15 years, said URA.

The successful tenderer is required to build at least 70,000 sq m gross floor area of office space and 600 private housing units as part of the first phase of the development, but will have the flexibility to phase out the remaining supply according to market demand.

The three plots of land link the existing commercial centre at Jurong East MRT interchange station to a new precinct and the future Jurong Lake District station of the Cross Island Line, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).