1,700 private homes and office, retail spaces in new Jurong Lake District site
SINGAPORE: Land near the Jurong East MRT interchange was launched for tender on Thursday (Jun 22) for development to kickstart a new precinct in the Jurong Lake District.
The 6.5ha white site, split into three plots of land, is to be sold to one master developer to plan a mix of office, private homes and other amenities.
There is a potential yield of about 1,700 housing units, at least 146,000 sq m of office space and 73,000 sq m of gross floor area for shops, restaurants, entertainment, hotel, community uses or more offices.
The proposed integrated development will be progressively completed over the next 10 to 15 years, said URA.
The successful tenderer is required to build at least 70,000 sq m gross floor area of office space and 600 private housing units as part of the first phase of the development, but will have the flexibility to phase out the remaining supply according to market demand.
The three plots of land link the existing commercial centre at Jurong East MRT interchange station to a new precinct and the future Jurong Lake District station of the Cross Island Line, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).
The public tender signals the next stage of development for the Jurong Lake District, which is being progressively developed into Singapore's largest business district outside the city centre, as part of URA’s decentralisation strategy.
The area around the Jurong East MRT interchange station has already been extensively developed following the release of the Jurong Lake District blueprint in 2008. Shopping malls, hospitals and commercial buildings have sprouted up in the area over the last decade.
In the upcoming phase, a new 120ha precinct south of Jurong Town Hall Road and stretching towards Jurong Lake will be progressively redeveloped and the white site is the first plot launched for tender.
MASTER DEVELOPER TO PLAN THE SITE
URA said that the intention is for the master developer to comprehensively master plan the entire site. With a white zone, developers would have the flexibility to "experiment with new development concepts and building typologies", added URA.
This would be the second master development site to be launched in Singapore after the 3.55ha Marina Bay Financial District, and the biggest at 6.5ha or about 12 football fields.
The three land plots will also be developed in phases, with plot 1, a vacant lot that sits on part of land from the old Jurong Country Club, available for development from now.
Land plot 2 where the existing bus interchange is will be available from 2028 or 2029 while plot 3, where the Jurong Region Line is being constructed, will be free from June 2026 onwards.
To integrate the various uses, the developer should adopt district-level urban solutions such as a district cooling system and district pneumatic waste conveyancing system, said URA. These systems allow for a more efficient supply of chilled water and of waste disposal at a district level and will be more sustainable.
The 410ha Jurong Lake District is planned as a model sustainable district, and will encourage car-lite transport. It will have four train lines linking it to the rest of the island, with two more - the Jurong Regional Line and Cross Island Line - being built.
By 2028, a new Jurong Region Line station and an Integrated Transport Hub comprising offices, community spaces and retail amenities will be built next to Jurong East MRT interchange station.
The government release more sites for sale, with the supply paced to take into account economic and market conditions, said URA.
The public tender is under the Confirmed List of the first half 2023 (1H2023) Government Land Sales Programme and will close at 12pm on Mar 26, 2024. More details on the land parcel are available on the URA website.