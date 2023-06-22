1,700 private homes and office, retail spaces in new Jurong Lake District site

SINGAPORE: Land near the Jurong East MRT interchange was launched for tender on Thursday (Jun 22) for development to kickstart part of a new precinct in the Jurong Lake District.

The 6.5ha white site, split into three plots of land, is to be sold to one master developer to plan a mix of office, private homes and other amenities.

They link the existing commercial centre at Jurong East MRT interchange station to a new precinct and the future Jurong Lake District station of the Cross Island Line, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

The public tender signals the next stage of development for the Jurong Lake District, which is being progressively developed into Singapore's largest business district outside the city centre, as part of URA’s decentralisation strategy.

The area around the Jurong East MRT interchange station has already been extensively developed following the release of the Jurong Lake District blueprint in 2008. Shopping malls, hospitals and commercial buildings have sprouted up in the area over the last decade.

In the upcoming phase, a new 120ha precinct south of Jurong Town Hall Road and stretching towards Jurong Lake will be progressively redeveloped and the white site is the first plot launched for tender.

For this first 6.5ha site, there is a potential yield of at least 146,000 sq m of office space, about 1,700 housing units and 73,000 sq m of gross floor area for shops, restaurants, entertainment, hotel, community uses or more offices.

The proposed integrated development will be progressively completed over the next 10 to 15 years, said URA.

The commercial hub will be extended progressively and seamlessly southwards into the new 120ha precinct via elevated pedestrian links and tree-lined streets.

The successful tenderer is required to build at least 70,000 sq m gross floor area of office space and 600 private housing units as part of the first phase of the development, but will have the flexibility to phase out the remaining supply according to market demand.

MASTER DEVELOPER TO PLAN THE SITE

URA said that by 2028, a new Jurong Region Line station and an Integrated Transport Hub comprising offices, community spaces and retail amenities will be built next to Jurong East MRT interchange station.

"The government will sustain the development momentum at JLD, through the release of sites for sale, with the supply carefully paced to take into account economic and market conditions," said URA.

URA added that the intention is for the master developer to comprehensively master plan the entire site to integrate the various uses, and adopt district-level urban solutions such as a district cooling system and district pneumatic waste conveyancing system.

The public tender is under the Confirmed List of the first half 2023 (1H2023) Government Land Sales Programme.

The tender for the JLD Master Developer site will close at 12pm on Mar 26, 2024. More details on the land parcel are available on the URA website.