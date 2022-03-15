STB invites proposals for Jurong Lake District integrated tourism development, 350-room hotel among possibilities
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is seeking proposals to develop and operate an integrated tourism development at Jurong Lake District.
In a press release on Tuesday (Mar 15), STB said it expects the new development to comprise "high-quality accommodation" with an estimated 350 hotel rooms, as well as a mix of attractions, retail, food and beverage, and entertainment offerings.
Plans for the development of a 6.8ha site next to Jurong Lake to become a key lifestyle and tourism hub in Singapore’s largest business district outside the CBD were previously announced in 2019.
A 2026 target that was given then has now been pushed back to 2028, with the launch of the request for proposals on Tuesday.
The new development should have a focus on technology, "edutainment" and sustainability, said STB.
"It should complement existing nearby attractions such as the Jurong Lake Gardens and the new Science Centre, and will be well-integrated with the entire Jurong Lake District through a seamless network of pedestrian-friendly streets and well-designed public spaces."
Spanning 410ha, Jurong Lake District has four main precincts: Jurong Gateway, the existing commercial node around Jurong East MRT station; Lakeside East, a new mixed-use precinct around the future Cross-Island Line station; Lakeside West, a complementary leisure and recreational precinct surrounding Jurong Lake Gardens; and the International Business Park.
When fully developed, it will provide more than 100,000 new jobs and 20,000 new homes, STB said.
"Plans are also in place to develop Jurong Lake District as a major transport hub that connects existing and future rail lines, together with a comprehensive intra and inter-district bus network that will link the district to surrounding estates," STB said.
Four major rail lines (North-South, East-West Line, and the upcoming Jurong Region Line and Cross-Island Line) will also serve Jurong Lake District by the early 2030s.
The tender for the tourism development will be open for seven months, and the closing date for the submission of proposals is Oct 18.
Upon the tender award, the entire site will be leased to the successful developer for 60 years and must be completed within five years of the date the proposal is accepted.