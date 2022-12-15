No proposal awarded for Jurong Lake District integrated tourism development

SINGAPORE: No proposal has been awarded to develop and operate an integrated tourism development at Jurong Lake District.

In March, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) launched a request for proposals to develop and run the site. The tender seeking process has concluded.

In response to CNA's queries, STB's director of attractions, entertainment and tourism concept development Ashlynn Loo on Thursday (Dec 15) said: "We understand from stakeholders that the geo-political and the uncertain economic environment in the earlier part of the year affected the response to the RFP.

"STB will continue to assess market sentiments and study various possibilities for this tourism development.

"With the strong recovery in tourism demand, we remain confident in the potential of the site, which is adjacent to the new Science Centre and Jurong Lake Gardens, which offers expansive views and water frontage of Jurong Lake."

Upon the tender award, the entire site would have been leased to the successful developer for 60 years and must have been completed within five years of the date the proposal was accepted.