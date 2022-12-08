Singapore increases private housing supply, earmarks large Jurong Lake District sale site for mixed use

"With private housing demand remaining resilient, the Government has decided to increase the supply of private housing on the Confirmed List further," said URA.

"The increased Confirmed List supply for 1H2023 will add to the existing pipeline supply to meet the housing needs of the population."

Out of about 65,000 units in the total pipeline supply of private housing, some 33,600 units will be completed in the next two years - compared to 11,500 units being completed since 2021.

"These housing completions will help meet owner-occupier and rental demand in the near term," said URA.

PLANS FOR JURONG LAKE

Of the sites on the Confirmed List, Champions Way, Media Circle, Marina Gardens Crescent and Jurong Lake District are new.

The Jurong Lake District site, expected to launch in June 2023, will cater to market demand for office space and private housing in the medium term, said URA.

"The intention is for a single developer to comprehensively master plan the site and use district-level urban solutions (such as a district cooling system) that will be integrated within the mixed-use development," said URA.

The agency said the new site will be progressively developed over the next five to 10 years, and potentially yield about 1,760 private residential units, 150,000 sq m of office space and 75,000 sq m gross floor area for retail, hotel or community uses.