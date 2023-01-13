Construction begins for Jurong Region Line, with 24 new MRT stations

SINGAPORE: Construction of Jurong Region Line (JRL), Singapore's seventh MRT line, has begun with a groundbreaking and viaduct-launching ceremony on Friday (Jan 13).

There will be 24 MRT stations along the JRL - all above ground - including three interchange stations: Boon Lay, Choa Chu Kang and Jurong East.

Set to open in three stages from 2027 to 2029, the line is expected to “significantly improve” connectivity in the western part of Singapore and support developments in the Jurong area, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a media release.

The names of the stations and their locations will be made known at a later date.

It was previously announced that the JRL will serve places like Tengah estate, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Jurong Industrial Estate.

ENHANCED CONNECTIVITY FOR RESIDENTS

When the JRL fully opens in 2029, it is expected to give commuters “substantial time savings”, said LTA.

About 60,000 more households will be within a 10-minute walk of a train station, said Transport Minister S Iswaran at Friday’s ceremony, adding that the line will also improve public transport connectivity for residents in the West and North-West.

“For example, a student commuting from Choa Chu Kang to NTU by public transport will see her travel time shaved by close to half, from 60 minutes to 35 minutes,” Mr Iswaran said.

Commuting from Woodlands MRT to Jurong Island Checkpoint will take 45 minutes instead of around 80 minutes currently.

The JRL will also connect residential areas, including Gek Poh and Pandan Gardens, to key areas in Jurong that currently do not have direct links to the MRT, such as the Jurong Industrial Estate, Jurong Innovation District and NTU.