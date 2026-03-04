Jurong Region Line Stage 1 delayed six months to mid-2028; new station to be added

SINGAPORE: The first stage of the Jurong Region Line (JRL) will open around mid-2028, six months later than the previously targeted end-2027, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said in parliament on Wednesday (Mar 5).

The additional time required is due to construction delays and testing, he said during a speech laying out his ministry's spending plans for the year.

“I know some of my residents, who have already moved into Tengah, will be disappointed,” said Mr Siow, who is also MP for the area. “But we will do our best to complete the works as soon as possible.”

He also announced the addition of another station located between the upcoming Tengah Central and Choa Chu Kang West stations. It is targeted to open in the mid-2030s, in tandem with the completion of future developments surrounding the station.