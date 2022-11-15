Jurong Regional Library to relocate to Jurong East transport hub from 2028
The library will be located in the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub at Jurong East MRT station.
SINGAPORE: Jurong Regional Library will be relocated to the Jurong East MRT station area, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and National Library Board (NLB) on Tuesday (Nov 15).
In a joint statement, URA and NLB said the library will be relocated about 400m away, to the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub situated at Jurong East MRT station.
The new library is expected to open in 2028 and will be similar in size to the current one, said URA’s group director of physical planning Yvonne Lim and NLB’S director of planning and development Wan Wee Pin in the statement.
“Patrons can continue enjoying the learning resources, services and facilities at the current library in the meantime,” they said.
“The co-location of the library at the transport hub and other community uses, such as a community club and sports centre, will create a community hub in a highly accessible location to serve residents in the west region.”
This will complement the “vibrant commercial node” around Jurong East MRT station, said the agencies.
Jurong Regional Library is set to be replaced by a residential development with shops at the first storey, based on a proposed amendment to URA’s master plan published last month.
If there is no public objection and proposed amendments are approved, they will be incorporated into the master plan, according to URA's website.
The library, which first opened in 1988 and was refurbished as a regional library in 2004, was at one time the largest in Singapore with a floor area of 12,020 sq m.
Last year, LTA said construction works for the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub were slated for completion by around 2027.
The relocation of the regional library will support efforts to “inject more varied uses” into the area, said URA and NLB.
“This is part of our broader effort to develop Jurong Lake District into the largest business district outside the central business district, to bring jobs closer to home and to support new growth,” their statement read.
“It will have a diverse mix of uses for living, working and playing, and provide greater convenience for nearby residents.”
More details about the relocated library will be announced when ready, said URA and NLB.