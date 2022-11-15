Jurong Regional Library to relocate to Jurong East transport hub from 2028

SINGAPORE: Jurong Regional Library will be relocated to the Jurong East MRT station area, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and National Library Board (NLB) on Tuesday (Nov 15).

In a joint statement, URA and NLB said the library will be relocated about 400m away, to the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub situated at Jurong East MRT station.

The new library is expected to open in 2028 and will be similar in size to the current one, said URA’s group director of physical planning Yvonne Lim and NLB’S director of planning and development Wan Wee Pin in the statement.

“Patrons can continue enjoying the learning resources, services and facilities at the current library in the meantime,” they said.

“The co-location of the library at the transport hub and other community uses, such as a community club and sports centre, will create a community hub in a highly accessible location to serve residents in the west region.”

This will complement the “vibrant commercial node” around Jurong East MRT station, said the agencies.