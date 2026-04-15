150m underground: A guide to the Jurong Rock Caverns and their role in Singapore’s energy security
Built at a cost of S$950 million, the Jurong Rock Caverns took around six years of planning followed by about eight years of construction.
SINGAPORE: As the Middle East conflict disrupts global energy supply chains and drive up fuel prices, Singapore's energy resilience has come into sharper focus.
One key piece of infrastructure is the Jurong Rock Caverns (JRC), a vast underground oil storage facility beneath Jurong Island.
First opened in 2014, the facility is now being highlighted by Ministers Tan See Leng and Chan Chun Sing as an example of long-term planning paying off in times of crisis.
They visited the caverns earlier this week, citing them as a reason Singapore continues to build up its infrastructure to guard against unforeseen disruptions to energy supply chains.
Here’s what to know about JRC.
What are the Jurong Rock Caverns?
Located 150m beneath Jurong Island, the caverns are Singapore's deepest underground development and Southeast Asia’s first commercial underground liquid hydrocarbons storage facility.
It comprises five caverns - about nine storeys tall - and can store up to 1.47 million cubic metres of liquid oil products such as crude oil and condensate, or about 9 million barrels.
Developed by JTC Corporation and built at a cost of S$950 million (US$750 million), it took about six years of planning followed by around eight years of construction.
At the official opening in 2014, then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said: "It costs more than doing it above ground - about 30 per cent more to build infrastructure to store oil and condensate underground compared to reclaiming land on a per unit of crude oil or condensate basis."
Singapore went ahead with the project because it was "worthwhile", he added, pointing out that the project freed up 60 hectares of surface land for other facilities.
"More importantly, it opened up for us further possibilities for development with the expertise and confidence that we gained building these caverns," said Mr Lee.
150m beneath Jurong Island, vast rock caverns carved under the seabed form a hidden backbone of Singapore’s energy security and a glimpse into the nation’s underground future.
Why store oil underground?
Oil products are normally stored in large tanks above ground, which take up significant space.
Going underground helps optimise land use in land-scarce Singapore by freeing up surface space for other industrial needs.
"By going underground, Singapore not only ensures steady energy access during crises, but also unlocks land for innovation above, further reinforcing its position as a leading global energy and chemicals hub," said JTC in a Facebook post on the caverns.
In this case, the 60 hectares of surface land freed up was enough to house up to six petrochemical plants, said Mr Lee back then.
During a visit to the facility on Monday (Apr 13), Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology Tan See Leng said in a Facebook post that he was glad that Singapore had the foresight to plan long-term.
"The caverns can store crude oil or compatible products to increase storage capacity for all of our local refineries. These products have to be kept separate as we need to ensure that they are not contaminated for end users," said Dr Tan, who also called the facility an "engineering feat".
Why does it matter amid the Middle East war?
The facility has taken on added importance as geopolitical tensions affect global energy flows.
The war in the Middle East has disrupted key shipping routes, contributing to higher oil and gas prices.
After his visit to the JRC on Monday with Dr Tan, Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing said: "We are seeing first-hand how disruptions to energy and supply chains can happen anytime."
He added that this is why Singapore continues to expand its stockpiles, diversify energy sources and explore low-carbon solutions for the future.
"Facilities like the Jurong Rock Caverns are part of how we plan ahead for Singapore's future," he said.
Other underground facilities in Singapore
Singapore’s use of underground space goes beyond oil storage, and is part of a broader strategy to optimise land use while supporting infrastructure needs.
The Underground Ammunition Facility at Mandai Quarry was completed in 2008. Moving storage underground freed up 300 hectares of land and at the same time, improved safety and energy efficiency due to natural granite insulation.
Looking ahead, the government is studying the feasibility of building an underground cavern at Gali Batu in Sungei Kadut to store construction materials, said Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat at the Professor Chen Charng Ning Distinguished Lecture Series last month.
Such a project would involve complex engineering challenges, including excavation, structural support, ventilation and the coordination of underground logistics, added Mr Chee.
Another example is SP Group’s underground substation at Labrador. The project features a 230kV electrical substation built below ground, with a 34-storey commercial tower above it, making it the first such integrated development in Southeast Asia.