44 people taken to hospital after accident involving two buses in Jurong West

SINGAPORE: More than 40 people were taken to hospital after an accident involving two double-decker buses in Jurong West on Sunday (Dec 14) morning.

The accident occurred along Jurong West Avenue 1 and involved buses operated by Tower Transit and SBS Transit.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the two bus operators issued similar statements outlining the incident.

At about 10.54am, a bus on service 98, operated by Tower Transit, rear-ended a stationary bus on service 99, operated by SBS Transit, at the traffic lights along Jurong West Avenue 1.

"The injured from both buses have been conveyed to the hospital and are receiving medical attention.

"Both SBS Transit and Tower Transit Singapore are currently reaching out to the injured and their family members to check on their condition and provide the necessary support."

"We would like to apologise for the hurt and distress caused by this accident," said LTA, Tower Transit and SBS Transit. Both operators, as well as LTA, are investigating the accident.

At noon, Tower Transit said that it was aware of the incident and that affected passengers were receiving medical assessment and care,

Passengers who were on board the affected buses can seek assistance with Tower Transit at 1800 248 0950 or at the email address feedback [at] towertransit.sg or with SBS Transit at 1800 287 2727 or at the email address customercare [at] sbstransit.com.sg.