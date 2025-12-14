44 people taken to hospital after accident involving two buses in Jurong West
A bus operated by Tower Transit rear-ended a stationary bus operated by SBS Transit at a traffic light.
SINGAPORE: More than 40 people were taken to hospital after an accident involving two double-decker buses in Jurong West on Sunday (Dec 14) morning.
The accident occurred along Jurong West Avenue 1 and involved buses operated by Tower Transit and SBS Transit.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the two bus operators issued similar statements outlining the incident.
At about 10.54am, a bus on service 98, operated by Tower Transit, rear-ended a stationary bus on service 99, operated by SBS Transit, at the traffic lights along Jurong West Avenue 1.
"The injured from both buses have been conveyed to the hospital and are receiving medical attention.
"Both SBS Transit and Tower Transit Singapore are currently reaching out to the injured and their family members to check on their condition and provide the necessary support."
"We would like to apologise for the hurt and distress caused by this accident," said LTA, Tower Transit and SBS Transit. Both operators, as well as LTA, are investigating the accident.
At noon, Tower Transit said that it was aware of the incident and that affected passengers were receiving medical assessment and care,
Passengers who were on board the affected buses can seek assistance with Tower Transit at 1800 248 0950 or at the email address feedback [at] towertransit.sg or with SBS Transit at 1800 287 2727 or at the email address customercare [at] sbstransit.com.sg.
One person had to be rescued from one of the buses by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
In response to a CNA query, SCDF said that it was alerted to the incident shortly after it occurred.
"Upon SCDF's arrival, a person was trapped at the driver's seat of a bus. SCDF rescued the person using hydraulic rescue equipment," SCDF said.
"SCDF conveyed 44 persons to the hospitals."
In footage and photos of the incident's aftermath obtained by 8world, a number of injured people can be seen sitting and lying on the ground, with one image showing an individual lying on the floor of one of the buses.
SCDF officers are seen assisting the injured, with the area cordoned off by the police.
The police told CNA that of those taken to hospital, 42 were passengers while the other two were the buses' drivers. They were all "conveyed conscious to the hospital".
"A 49-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations," the police added.
Police investigations are ongoing.