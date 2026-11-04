'Absurd and novel': Shanmugam dismisses WP MP’s call to raise issues at Singapore’s meetings with foreign counterparts

SINGAPORE: Singapore cannot conduct foreign relations on the basis that every ministry should raise international law issues whenever it meets foreign counterparts, Senior Minister K Shanmugam said in parliament on Wednesday (Nov 4), calling such an approach "absurd and novel".

Mr Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, was responding to Workers’ Party (WP) MP Fadli Fawzi, who argued that the Ministry of Home Affairs should have raised Singapore’s position on Israeli settlements and settler violence during a meeting with Israeli officials.



Mr Shanmugam also accused Mr Fadli of sending "two messages to two different audiences": one to the general public that the WP was focused on Singapore’s national interests, while another was directed specifically at the Malay-Muslim community that the government was "unprincipled and soft on Israel".

"That's what this question and the subsequent explanation is all about - getting people to view our international relationships through the prism of race and religions, race and religion," said Mr Shanmugam.



"That is just wrong."



In response, Mr Fadli said he rejected the characterisation that he was motivated by race and religion. He added that he did not suggest that Singapore should raise every bilateral or foreign policy issue at every meeting, and it was not the Workers' Party's position.

The 18-minute exchange between the two men arose from a parliamentary question Mr Fadli had submitted on Oct 7 on a meeting between Singapore and Israeli officials.

The MP asked whether Singapore had discussed how to address illegal settlements and settler violence in the West Bank during the meeting, whether Singapore requested that the meeting be secret, and if not, why a correction order under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) was not issued against a news report in Israel news outlet Haaretz.

The Haaretz newspaper had reported on Sep 7 that a delegation comprising representatives from the Israel Prison Service and National Security Ministry made a "secret visit" to Singapore that month.



The report also claimed that the death penalty was discussed during the meeting, with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) later disputing this.

Mr Shanmugam’s written reply on Oct 7 set out how Singapore regularly holds discussions with international counterparts on security and law enforcement matters, as well as why MHA responded to Haaretz but did not issue a POFMA notice.

He had also asked Mr Fadli to say whether MHA should raise broader concerns about a country’s policies during bilateral engagements, and whether this should apply consistently beyond Israel.

If so, Mr Fadli should explain how such an approach would serve Singapore’s overall interests.