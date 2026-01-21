Initiative to encourage healthy habits in children expanded to some preschoolers, more primary school students

SINGAPORE: An initiative to encourage healthy habits in children through personalised health plans has been expanded to include some preschoolers and more primary school students.

Launched last year, the Health Plan initiative was first rolled out to Primary 1 to Primary 3 students in Singapore’s mainstream schools.

Under the initiative, students receive personalised health plans that include lifestyle change recommendations, school health screening results, vaccination reports and referrals to public healthcare institutions when needed.

The initiative will now be expanded to all Kindergarten 1, Kindergarten 2, Primary 4 and Primary 5 students from January, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on Wednesday (Jan 21).

"Primary 6 students will continue to be supported through the school curriculum, enabling them to learn about lifestyle choices to sustain healthy habits," they added in a factsheet about the expansion.