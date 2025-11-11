Team Singapore to make kabaddi debut at 2025 SEA Games; modern pentathlon returns

SINGAPORE: When 25-year-old Vishva Deva steps onto the kabaddi court at the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand in December, he will be carrying a piece of Singapore’s sporting history on his shoulders.

The former rugby player is captaining Singapore’s first national kabaddi team, as the traditional South Asian contact sport makes its debut at the regional multi-sport event.

Kabaddi is traditionally played between two teams of seven, but this year’s event also features teams of three or five players.

In each round, a lone player called a “raider” enters the opposing side to touch as many opponents as possible before returning to their own side - all in a single breath, while continuously chanting “kabaddi”.

Points are earned for each successful tag. If the opposing team catches the raider, it earns a point. Points can also be earned if the raider reaches a bonus line deep in their opponent’s half when facing six or seven defenders.

Each side alternates between attacking and defending, and victory goes to the team with the most points.