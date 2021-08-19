‘We were worried’: Kai Kai and Jia Jia’s keeper on panda cub birth

SINGAPORE: Seeing Singapore’s giant panda Jia Jia “struggle” with motherhood takes Wildlife Reserves Singapore’s (WRS) lead panda caregiver Trisha Tay back to the time when she herself was a new mother.

“I can go back to the days when I first had a newborn baby and had to struggle with waking up and tending to the needs of the baby and just trying to figure things out," said Ms Tay.

“I see that happening for Jia Jia. On days where she’s really tired and the cub calls, she will actually give a deep sigh like it’s time to wake up and tend to the cub. So I can feel for her and empathise with her because I’ve gone through that as well.”

To support Jia Jia, keepers have been offering her fruits, affection and words of encouragement to help her get through the “crucial period” of caring for the newborn, she added.

The cub was born on Aug 14, nine years after Jia Jia and Kai Kai arrived in Singapore in 2012. While there have been annual attempts to encourage them to mate since 2015, giant pandas are notoriously difficult to breed.

Ms Tay has cared for Kai Kai and Jia Jia since they arrived in Singapore and has seen them through all seven breeding seasons.

In a news release on Thursday (Aug 19), WRS said that Jia Jia has shown “great maternal instincts”.

“Her mothering skills are improving from day to day. Despite looking visibly tired, her carers report that she is more relaxed and has been able to rest better, while continuing to be very attentive to her cub,” said WRS.