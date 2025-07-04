'So, so affected': Businesses at Leisure Park Kallang face uncertain future after anchor tenants exit
Some days, there are "zero" customers, one tenant says.
SINGAPORE: Businesses at Leisure Park Kallang are grappling with declining foot traffic and dwindling sales following the March closure of Cold Storage, a long-time anchor tenant.
Already facing a gradual drop in visitors over the years, the mall has grown noticeably quieter. March also saw the departure of Filmgarde Cineplexes and Coca Hotpot – exits that have further exacerbated the downturn.
While the weekends bring an uptick in business, many tenants said it is not enough.
Hockhua Tonic, located beside the now-shuttered Cold Storage, saw an 80 per cent fall in customers in the month following the supermarket’s closure.
Although events at the nearby National Stadium or Indoor Stadium draw more customers who mostly purchase bottled herbal teas, sales of dry goods have been “so, so affected”, said branch manager Liu Zheng Rong.
“We just renewed our rental for the next two years, but it has been really quiet. We’re really worried,” he said.
Other tenants echoed his concerns. Coffee chain Joe and Dough has seen sales decline since October 2024, and store-in-charge Shureen Sulaiman said she is uncertain whether this downward trend can be reversed.
Even before Cold Storage’s closure, sales in the first three months of the year were “stagnant", she added.
DOMINO EFFECT
The simultaneous loss of two major anchors – the cinema and supermarket – has had a ripple effect, retail experts said.
“Mass marketers like supermarkets and cinemas often lead to destination retailing – where shoppers make that outlet the reason for visiting the mall, and the other smaller tenants then benefit from the foot traffic that is created,” said Dr Seshan Ramaswami, associate professor of marketing education at Singapore Management University (SMU).
When those anchors leave, it is "difficult to recover", he added.
Dr Samer Elhajjar, a senior lecturer in marketing at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) business school, said that this can lead to a "domino effect, where one exit leads to another".
"The evolving retail landscape means consumers now demand more than just a place to shop," he added. "They’re looking for immersive experiences, convenience and value. If a mall doesn’t evolve to meet those expectations especially when competitors nearby do, it becomes very difficult for tenants to remain viable."
Jack Investments, which owns Leisure Park Kallang, declined to comment on the impact of the closures.
REGULARS AS "LIFE SUPPORT"
At Eye Theory, an eyewear business that has been at Leisure Park for 16 years, optometrist Giles Wang hopes customers will return despite losing the convenience of combining their visit with grocery runs.
"Cold Storage was here longer than us and we’re not sure what our business will be like without them. We're relying on our regulars to keep coming back."
The shop has sentimental value, he added. "We were here before Stadium MRT was up. Those days, the bigger malls wouldn’t accept us because we didn’t have deep pockets, but this mall did."
A staff member at BedOrigin, which sells bedding products, said the store has been “much quieter” since Cold Storage's closure, and now mainly depends on regular customers.
When CNA visited on a weekday evening in May, the staff member, who only wanted to be known as Ms Goh, said only nine people had entered the store that day – with fewer than five making a purchase.
“We’re not F&B. Some days, it’s zero (customers),” she said. “We’re just waiting and seeing. The economy has slowed down and buying power is not like before.”
NUS' Dr Elhajjar said that depending solely on regular customers is an unsustainable strategy.
“The nature of retail and F&B today is such that customer churn is high, you constantly need new customers to offset those who naturally drop off due to changing habits, relocation or simply boredom.
"The real challenge is that without anchor tenants like Cold Storage to drive new footfall, the opportunity to attract new customers narrows dramatically," he said.
"So while regulars are keeping some businesses afloat, they are essentially functioning as life support. If nothing changes structurally in the mall to reattract footfall or reinvigorate the space, this approach will eventually run out of steam."
ATTRACTING THE YOUNGER CROWD
Despite the slump, not every tenant is floundering. Businesses catering to children and youth, like indoor playground Wan To Play Capybara Creek, report steady weekend crowds and regular birthday party bookings.
While weekday traffic dipped after Cold Storage's closure, the playground has managed to retain most of its visitors, said a staff member who wanted to be known as Ms Teo.
The bowling alley and ice skating rink also continue to draw teenagers and families. When CNA visited on four separate weekday evenings, both venues consistently had over 10 visitors – a noticeable contrast to other outlets in the mall.
Front desk staff at the bowling alley, Kallang Bowl, confirmed that business has remained steady despite Cold Storage’s closure.
These are "fairly unique" offerings in Singapore, said SMU’s Dr Ramaswami. He said the mall could make up for the loss of anchor tenants by attracting other leisure and hobby businesses, and reinforcing its position as a leisure destination.
“Hosting more events focused on the youth and young family segments on a regular basis could also help draw in traffic. And of course, when there are major events in the stadium area, the mall could offer promotions that are tied to these events,” he said.
QUIET, BUT CONVENIENT FOR SOME
Some customers appreciate the mall’s calmer atmosphere. Mr Firdaus Noah, a weekly visitor who takes his daughter to ballet classes at the mall, said he enjoys getting a coffee and relaxing at the eateries after a long day.
The mall has always been quiet and he did not see much difference after Cold Storage closed, he added.
Another weekly visitor, Mr Jeremy Sim, prefers to head to Leisure Park after his nearby tennis sessions instead of the more crowded Kallang Wave Mall. At Leisure Park, he is "guaranteed" to be able to find a seat at eateries.
But other visitors said they prefer Kallang Wave Mall for its convenience and accessibility.
“Some of my friends don’t even know there is another mall in Kallang. It just always seemed more convenient to visit (Kallang Wave Mall) instead since it's next to the MRT and we can have a quick dinner before heading for concerts,” said university student Ms Tay.
Brandon Chan, senior lecturer of hospitality and tourism management at the Singapore Institute of Technology, echoed this, saying that without easy access and convenience, customers would not be motivated to visit Leisure Park Kallang and a “unique selling proposition” needs to be created to increase visitor frequency.
“Kallang Wave Mall’s direct access to the MRT unlevelled the playing field for both retail malls,” he said. “Getting to Leisure Park Kallang would entail additional effort from customers unless there was a compelling reason for them to go out of their way to get there.
“At the moment, there are none."
CAN THE MALL BE REVITALISED?
Experts said that unless Leisure Park reinvents itself, it risks being left behind.
Kallang Wave Mall has significant advantages, said Dr David Ocon, assistant professor of arts and cultural management at SMU.
“It is newer, seamlessly integrated with the Sports Hub, National Stadium and MRT, and features sports facilities such as an onsite rock-climbing wall, along with lifestyle and F&B options that align closely with the area’s leisure identity,” he said.
To stay competitive, Leisure Park could reposition itself with a “clear niche” and introduce “experiential concepts” that align with Kallang’s leisure and sports identity, Dr Ocon said.
He suggested having pop-up markets, holding community and sports events, and even partnering with small businesses or fitness operators to boost footfall beyond retail.
“Outreach efforts might be much needed to raise awareness among younger generations, many of whom have grown up with Kallang Wave Mall and may not even realise that another mall with unique offerings exists just around the corner.”