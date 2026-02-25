13-year-old reported missing in Kallang River, search to resume on Thursday morning

SINGAPORE: A 13-year-old boy was reported missing in the Kallang River on Wednesday (Feb 25), with search and rescue operations suspended until the next morning due to low visibility.

The police commenced search operations with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after they were alerted to a case of suspected drowning at the Kallang River at about 4.30pm.

Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing, the police added.

SCDF said that its firefighters and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) responded to the incident. DART rescuers conducted an underwater search in the area where the victim was last seen.

"After more than four hours of search, operations were suspended as a safety precaution due to low visibility as nightfall approached. The search will resume at first light the following morning," said SCDF.

An eyewitness told CNA that police and SCDF personnel were seen in the area near the Kallang MRT station at about 5.30pm. A section of the area was cordoned off.

Another eyewitness who was jogging along the river noted the authorities were still at the scene at about 8.20pm.