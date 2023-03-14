Man charged over alleged assault of Malaysian actor at Singapore Expo
The man accused of assaulting Malaysian actor Kamal Adli has been remanded for psychiatric observation.
SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man was on Tuesday (Mar 14) charged in the case of a Malaysian actor purportedly attacked at Singapore Expo convention centre on Sunday.
Muhammad Nabil Rashid appeared in a district court via video link from prison, where he is in remand. He faces one charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.
Nabil is accused of using an extendable baton to hit Mr Ahmad Kamal Ahmad Adli's head multiple times at Singapore Expo Hall 5A at about 9.20pm on Sunday.
This caused Mr Kamal to sustain a 3cm laceration on the back of his head, according to the charge sheet.
Nabil will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for two weeks for psychiatric observation, after District Judge Terence Tay granted the prosecution's application.
When asked if he had anything to say to the court, Nabil, who is unrepresented, said no. He was wearing a black T-shirt and his head was shaved.
He will return to court on Mar 28.
The police said they were alerted to the alleged assault at about 9.20pm on Sunday at 1 Expo Drive. A baton was seized.
Mr Kamal and his wife Mdm Uqasha Senrose, who are both actors, were in Singapore for the Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 at Singapore Expo, Bernama previousy reported.
In updates on her Instagram account on Sunday night, Mdm Uqasha said Mr Kamal had undergone a "major operation" due to severe head injuries, according to the Malaysian news outlet.
Berita reported that the incident happened while the couple were meeting fans during a photo session.
Mdm Uqasha told Malaysian news outlet Astro Aswani that they were taking pictures with a woman when a man came and asked where Mr Kamal was. They thought the man was a fan.
The man then suddenly took out a baton and "hit Kamal on the back of the head multiple times", Mdm Uqasha said.
Those who voluntarily cause hurt with a dangerous weapon can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or any combination of these punishments.