Man charged over alleged assault of Malaysian actor at Singapore Expo

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man was on Tuesday (Mar 14) charged in the case of a Malaysian actor purportedly attacked at Singapore Expo convention centre on Sunday.

Muhammad Nabil Rashid appeared in a district court via video link from prison, where he is in remand. He faces one charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Nabil is accused of using an extendable baton to hit Mr Ahmad Kamal Ahmad Adli's head multiple times at Singapore Expo Hall 5A at about 9.20pm on Sunday.

This caused Mr Kamal to sustain a 3cm laceration on the back of his head, according to the charge sheet.

Nabil will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for two weeks for psychiatric observation, after District Judge Terence Tay granted the prosecution's application.

When asked if he had anything to say to the court, Nabil, who is unrepresented, said no. He was wearing a black T-shirt and his head was shaved.

He will return to court on Mar 28.

The police said they were alerted to the alleged assault at about 9.20pm on Sunday at 1 Expo Drive. A baton was seized.