US Vice President Kamala Harris to get orchid named after her in Istana ceremony

SINGAPORE: United States Vice President Kamala Harris will have an orchid named after her during her official visit to Singapore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Friday (Aug 20).

“Vice President Harris will have a new orchid hybrid named in her honour during a ceremony at the Istana,” MFA said.

Ms Harris, who will be in Singapore from Sunday to Tuesday, will call on President Halimah Yacob and meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong before holding a joint press conference with Mr Lee.

This will be Ms Harris’ first visit to Asia as Vice President and she will also be visiting Vietnam. Ms Harris’ trip to Asia will show US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and that the US is in the region to stay, senior US administration officials said on Friday morning.