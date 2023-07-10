Visitors to Kampong Glam can expect more cultural activities, improved accessibility over the next five years

SINGAPORE: Visitors to Kampong Glam can expect more cultural activities, green spaces and improved accessibility over the next five years.

Community activities, fairs, weddings and performances could potentially be held at the Sultan Gate, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Kampong Gelam Alliance said in a media release on Sunday (Jul 9).

To display the area’s unique identity as a treasure trove of heritage, culture and the arts, more public artworks will be put up. These include art installations in September and a three-storey-high mural depicting the Kampong Glam of yesteryear that is expected to be completed in the same month.

Other plans visitors can look forward to include an online calendar of key events at Kampong Glam, as well as neighbourhood get-togethers twice a year.