Surging rents, subletting and tourism reshape Kampong Glam’s historic streets

SINGAPORE: In Kampong Glam, one of Singapore’s oldest conservation districts, rents have climbed sharply in recent years – in some cases nearly doubling.

For small businesses that once defined the area’s eclectic character, the increases are proving unsustainable.

Aggressive subletting practices have also exacerbated the surge in prices, observers say, with larger brands and tourist-oriented businesses with deeper pockets swooping in.

Designated a conservation area in 1989, Kampong Glam is a historical centre for Singapore’s Malay-Muslim community and encompasses a network of streets with distinct identities.

Arab Street remains home to traditional textile and carpet shops, while nearby Haji Lane has evolved over the years into a cluster of food-and-beverage outlets, lifestyle brands and creative retail concepts.

For those who remember the area a decade or more ago, it was a melting pot of music, art and fashion.

But for tenants today, the picture is far less rosy.