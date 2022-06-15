Kampung chicken back at wet markets at higher prices, stallholders say some customers still willing to pay

Poultry importers in Singapore started bringing in kampung and black chickens again on Tuesday after Malaysia eased its export ban.

According to a letter from the Department of Veterinary Services of Malaysia, exports of poultry products such as nuggets or hotdogs are also allowed to resume.

However, the ban on commercial broiler chicken remains. These are the larger birds that make up the bulk of the chickens Singapore usually imports from Malaysia.

The letter did not specify the quantity of live kampung and black chickens that will be available for export.

VARIETY OF PRODUCTS TOO SMALL

A few doors down from Ms Tan, a stallholder who only wanted to be known as Mr Ma said that even before the chicken export ban started, prices of broiler chickens had already increased to about S$10 per kg from about S$8 in May.

He noted that currently, the price of one kampung chicken can go up to S$19, depending on its weight.

“Because the chickens haven’t been arriving for two weeks, they had more time to grow, the chickens I received are much bigger than usual. It’s hard to sell them because customers run away after hearing that one chicken is S$18 or S$19,” said Mr Ma.

“If they're going to continue being this big, I might tell my supplier I don’t want to sell them,” he added, noting that most vendors sell kampung chicken as a whole bird.

Even though kampung chicken is more expensive than regular broiler chicken, most of his regular customers have accepted the difference, said Mr Ma.

In the past two weeks since the export ban, he opened the stall about two to three times a week, selling locally supplied frozen chicken.

But other stalls have chosen to close temporarily.

“There’s too little product variety, that’s why the stall next door is still closed. We’re just selling whatever we can get, it’s just enough to get by,” Mr Ma said.

“To close the shop and stop selling chicken wouldn’t be right, but to sell a very small amount and variety is also hard.”