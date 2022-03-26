Nightlife and KTV outlets hope to resume business soon, following easing of COVID-19 rules

Co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong said on Thursday that the Government is looking into the safe resumption of nightlife businesses like bars, pubs, karaoke establishments, discotheques and nightclubs.

“These are activities with much higher risks of transmission and where there are generally more difficulties complying with the prevailing safe-management measures 1 to 5,” said the Health Ministry, referring to the five parameters - group sizes, mask-wearing, workplace requirements, safe distancing and capacity limits.

While Teo Heng’s karaoke outlets are still not allowed to open for business, the overall easing of restrictions represents a light at the end of the tunnel for Ms Teo.

“We were all very depressed and very confused, whether we could still provide good entertainment in Singapore, because there’s no place that really shut down for so long.” she said.

“At least now we can see some lights around already. We’re only waiting for the verification ... Hopefully, it will be as soon as possible, at least we will have time to do the preparation and make sure things are in order.”

The chain, which is known for its pocket-friendly prices, has closed all but four of its 14 locations, including its first outlet in Katong, which opened in 1989.

The company pays about S$30,000 to S$50,000 per month in rental for these four outlets and about 32 members of its previously 130-strong staff are still with the team.

NEW MEASURES WILL HELP BUSINESSES

For Mr Bryan Ong, managing director of Strumm’s Holdings, the lifting of restrictions on alcohol consumption and live performances is good news.

The family business manages two F&B outlets and Ipanema World Music Bar, a nightclub at Orchard Towers.

The two restaurants will benefit from the lifting of restrictions on alcohol consumption and broadcasting live telecasts, as many of their customers are looking forward to these, Mr Ong told CNA.

“I know a lot of artistes are already pivoting to different jobs, and if they find something else better, they may not come back to this industry anymore. That’s going to be another shortage of talent as a whole,” he said.

“Hopefully nightclubs get to reopen as soon as possible because we will need a lot of time to tweak our operations before the upcoming F1, sometime in the third quarter of the year.

"Those are things that we are looking forward to, and we don’t want to disappoint our global tourists that are visiting,” he added, stressing that a timeline for the resumption of business would be helpful.