Karl Liew, son of former Changi Airport Group chairman, admits lying to judge during Parti Liyani’s trial

SINGAPORE: Karl Liew Kai Lung, the son of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, admitted in a court on Thursday (Mar 30) to lying to a judge when his family's maid was on trial for theft.

Karl, 45, pleaded guilty to one charge of intentionally giving false evidence in July 2018 by testifying during the trial in the State Courts that a cream polo T-shirt and a red blouse belonged to him.

A second charge of giving a false statement to a police officer that he found "119 pieces of clothing" belonging to him, in boxes packed by Ms Parti Liyani, was taken into consideration.

The court heard that Ms Parti worked as a domestic helper for the Liews between 2007 and 2016.

She was tried for theft, including allegedly stealing clothing worth S$46,856 belonging to Karl, and went on trial in a district court between 2018 and 2019.

Karl testified during the trial and said that two items - a red blouse and a polo T-shirt - belonged to him.

Even when Ms Parti's counsel, Mr Anil Balchandani, cross-examined him on it and said the shirt would not fit him, Karl insisted the clothes were his.

When Mr Balchandani asked Karl when the cream polo T-shirt came into his possession, Karl said: "I don't recall the shirts that I wear or take track of when I wore shirts... when I do not wear shirts."

He said he did not recognise the brand, and when Mr Balchandani told him that it was a lady's cream polo T-shirt, Karl said: "Yes".

However, he disagreed that the shirt belonged to Ms Parti.

When told that the shirt would not fit him, Karl disagreed.

When asked if he had a habit of wearing women's clothes, Karl replied: "Sometimes."

Karl knew that his lies would cause the judge to convict Ms Parti, to her injury, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Kelvin Chong.

The district judge later amended the charge to remove those clothes and Ms Parti was not convicted over the accusations involving the disputed clothes.

The district court later found Ms Parti guilty over other charges of theft and sentenced her to 26 months' jail.

The High Court overturned her conviction on appeal, with the judge flagging several issues with her case including a break in the chain of evidence. He also noted that Karl was "a witness who was not only lacking in credibility but also did not take the process of giving testimony seriously”.