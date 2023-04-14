Karl Liew, son of ex-Changi Airport Group chairman, gets jail for lying to judge in Parti Liyani's trial

The district judge later amended the charge to remove those clothes and Ms Parti was not convicted over the accusations involving the disputed clothes.

However, the judge convicted Ms Parti over other charges of theft and sentenced her to 26 months' jail. This was overturned by the High Court on appeal, with Ms Parti acquitted of all charges.

Investigations into Karl began after the High Court judge noted that Karl was a witness "who was not only lacking in credibility but also did not take the process of giving testimony seriously".

Both the prosecution and the defence asked for the maximum fine of S$5,000 for Karl, who was sentenced to probation in 1993 for charges including theft.

SENTENCING SUBMISSIONS

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kelvin Chong said that Karl had lied to the court under oath and knew the harm Ms Parti would suffer if convicted based on his testimony.

However, Mr Chong also said there was no evidence of malice or premeditation. He added that the prosecution was "mindful" that Karl suffers from Parkinson's disease, which affects the impact a jail term would have on him.

"This is another factor that we have taken into consideration in calibrating our sentencing position," said Mr Chong.

Karl's lawyer, Mr Adam Maniam from Drew & Napier, said his client was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 41, three weeks before giving evidence in Ms Parti's trial.

Karl was stressed and anxious when giving evidence in the trial as he feared people would notice his hand tremors and his condition made public.

JUDGE EXPLAINS WHY HE'S GIVING JAIL

District Judge Eugene Teo explained his decision in a set of brief oral grounds.

He said interest in the saga has been high and it has been the subject of comment by many.

Judge Teo said after considering the matter in detail, he could not agree that Karl's actions should be met with only a fine.

"In its most concise form, this case is about a person who knowingly furnished a false statement to the police that someone has committed an offence, and who subsequently went to court to also furnish false testimony under oath to the judge to get that person convicted of that offence," said the judge.

"Whilst I register the point that a wrongful conviction did not ultimately result, it does not change the fact that those actions just recounted are all innately serious and ought to be met with the clearest degree of condemnation. The result here must leave no one with any doubt about our tolerance for such brazen fraud in the face of the court, and upon the court."

Judge Teo said he accepted that Karl suffered from Parkinson's disease, a chronic and progressively debilitating disease.

However, he said a letter from the Singapore Prisons Service confirmed that the prisons can accommodate Karl's condition.

Judge Teo said it may be difficult for Karl to accept this outcome when his lawyer's efforts had "wrought him a position by the prosecution not to seek an imprisonment term against him".

"Sentencing is still the responsibility of the court, and perhaps the most intuitive way to appreciate how sentencing should be conducted here would be to consider what ought to be done if the tables were turned," he said.

"I do not think Mr Karl Liew would take kindly to anyone falsely accusing him of being a criminal or petty thief or that he was guilty of some wrong-doing, and being dragged all the way through police investigations, and then subsequently being charged in court, expending time, effort and expense in his defence, suffering the associated anxiety and consequences to his public reputation throughout that process and period, in order to clear his name and prove his innocence," said the judge.

"Rightly so," he added. "If Mr Karl Liew acknowledges that, then he ought to channel all of his righteous indignation in that scenario and demand that such behaviour of one who would deign to do that to him must be met with an appropriately robust penalty to deter such conduct and prevent others from suffering that same fate. That is precisely what this court is doing."

CNA asked Karl's lawyer if he intends to appeal, but the answer given was "no comment".

AFTERMATH OF MS PARTI'S ACQUITTAL

After Ms Parti was acquitted, Mr Liew Mun Leong announced that he was retiring from his public service and business roles with Changi Airport Group, Surbana Jurong, Temasek Foundation and Temasek International.

She failed in trying to get the prosecutors in her case investigated for alleged misconduct, as well as a compensation order.

The High Court dismissed her application, saying she had not succeeded in proving that the prosecution against her was frivolous or vexatious. Instead, there was sufficient evidence at the start of proceedings such that there was a case fit to be tried before the court.

Ms Parti has since returned to Indonesia.