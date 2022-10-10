Karl Liew, facing charges for lying in Parti Liyani's case, to undergo neuropsychological assessments

SINGAPORE: Karl Liew Kai Lung, the son of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, will undergo neuropsychological assessments at a hospital, a court heard in chambers on Friday (Oct 7).

This is the latest development in Liew's case since he was charged in November 2020 with one count each of giving false evidence and furnishing false information to a public servant in the case of Ms Parti Liyani, his family's former maid.

Liew, 45, was charged after Ms Parti was convicted and then acquitted of stealing S$34,000 worth of items from the Liews. Liew was among a few of his family members who testified in Ms Parti's trial in a district court, which found her guilty and sentenced her to 26 months' jail.

The High Court overturned her conviction on appeal, with the judge flagging several issues with her case including a break in the chain of evidence. He also noted that Liew was "a witness who was not only lacking in credibility but also did not take the process of giving testimony seriously”.

Liew is accused of intentionally giving false evidence in July 2018 by testifying during the trial in the State Courts that a cream polo T-shirt and a red blouse belonged to him.

He is also accused of giving a statement at his home to a public servant on Dec 10, 2016, saying that he found "119 pieces of clothings" belonging to him, in boxes packed by Ms Parti.

Liew is defended by lawyer Adam Maniam from Drew & Napier, who did not respond to CNA's queries.

Liew is out on bail of S$15,000. He had been scheduled for several pre-trial conferences in court, but several of the latest ones had been rescheduled - including the ones on Jul 29 and Sep 2 this year.

On Friday, Liew's case was heard in chambers. According to notes in the court's system, an adjournment was granted for Liew to be subject to neuropsychological assessments at Raffles Hospital.

The appointments will be in late October and early November this year, with a report likely to be out in early December 2022.

Liew's defence counsel was told to seek regular updates from Raffles Hospital and to update the court on the progress by the next pre-trial conference.

Liew is set to return to court for another pre-trial conference on Dec 9.

If convicted of furnishing false information to a public servant, and if that information is with respect to the commission of an offence, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

If found guilty of intentionally giving false information in any stage of a judicial proceeding, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.