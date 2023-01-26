Karung guni men struggle with low profits, dwindle in numbers as Singaporeans purchase fewer used items

SINGAPORE: At a flea market in Woodlands, vendors struggled to sell their wares over the Chinese New Year holiday as a relentless downpour dampened spirits and kept customers away.

For these vendors, who are traditional scrap dealers – better known as karung guni men – a dwindling customer base, low profits and waning interest are increasingly affecting their declining trade.

The Market Gaia Guni at Woodlands Industrial Park, which houses 15 stalls, is only open on weekends and public holidays.

The vendors collect used items including clothes, electronics, and antiques on weekdays and resell them when the market is open.

While the market saw sizable crowds during previous Chinese New Years and some other holidays, peddlers said overall profits are meagre.