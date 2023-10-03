Singaporean designer makes her mark on international stage at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS: On Oct 2, 1993, Singaporean designer Kavita Thulasidas introduced her debut collection locally at the young age of 18.

Thirty-one years later, the owner of local Indian fashion label Stylemart unveiled her collection “Heritage Reinterpreted” on an international stage at Paris Fashion Week on Monday (Oct 2).

On display were 10 looks featuring hand-embroidered vivid and intricate motifs inspired by nature and a reflection of Indian, Chinese and Malaysian heritage.

“This collection is a tribute to the cultural collage of Singapore … its diversity. And yet the unity that we stand as a harmonious community of different cultures,” Ms Thulasidas told CNA at the event.

The outfits featured on the runway were an extension of Ms Thulasidas’ collection that won her the Singapore Stories Award. She received the award, conferred by the Singapore Fashion Council in collaboration with the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM), last year.

She created 15 new designs for the Paris show, and shortlisted 10 out of them, she told CNA938’s Culture Club.

"I'm very, very proud to have come this far. I think for every designer, Paris is like an endorsement … that you have arrived, where you are showcasing to the world," she said.