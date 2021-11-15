KAWS:HOLIDAY exhibition at Marina Bay to reopen as court discharges interim injunction

SINGAPORE: The KAWS:HOLIDAY exhibition at The Float @ Marina Bay will reopen on Tuesday (Nov 16) after a court discharged an interim injunction that ordered the exhibition to stop.

The Ryan Foundation, a non-profit organiser, had obtained an interim injunction to stop the exhibition as it was in breach of the foundation’s intellectual property rights and confidentiality. All sales and distribution of merchandise linked to the exhibition had to be halted.

Organiser of the exhibition AllRightsReserved - a Hong Kong-based studio - said on Monday evening that the case was heard in court earlier that day, and the interim injunction discharged.

It added that the court had ordered The Ryan Foundation to pay legal costs.

"The court further ordered that there will also be an inquiry into the damages sustained by AllRightsReserved by reason of the injunction," said the studio.

The exhibition, which showcases a 42m-long inflatable of KAWS character COMPANION, will reopen on Tuesday, it confirmed.

In a statement on Monday evening, The Ryan Foundation confirmed the exhibition has been allowed to proceed.