Kebaya shops see boost in sales after UNESCO listing, but worries grow over declining craft

SINGAPORE: Local kebaya businesses are reporting stronger demand a year after the traditional dress was added to UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list, with sales rising by as much as 35 per cent.

This boom has been fuelled by renewed attention on the Peranakan garment, as well as government-led promotional efforts through online markets and pop-up stores.

But even as interest grows, practitioners warn that the craft behind the kebaya faces mounting challenges – from dwindling fabric suppliers to a younger generation less inclined towards traditional wear.

HERITAGE PUSH

At Little Nyonya Batik, located at The Adelphi mall near City Hall MRT Station, sales have grown by more than a third over the past year.

The UNESCO recognition has helped spotlight the kebaya, while initiatives by the National Heritage Board have led to the outfit being showcased in neighbourhoods, malls, museums and tourist attractions.

Local media, such as the Chinese historical drama Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story, has also played a role in drawing new customers.

The show – a spin-off of the 2008 hit The Little Nyonya – is set in the 1950s to 1970s, and centres around an extended Peranakan Chinese family in Singapore. It was ranked the top show on Netflix Singapore earlier this year.

Store owner Della Ong said one of their bestsellers involves designs similar to the ones in the show.