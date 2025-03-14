Kenneth Jeyaretnam given ninth POFMA order for false claims on land sales, immigration policies
SINGAPORE: Reform Party leader Kenneth Jeyaretnam was issued his ninth correction order under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) on Friday (Mar 14).
Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat instructed the POFMA Office to issue the order to Mr Jeyaretnam, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a media release.
This latest POFMA order comes after his Mar 3 Facebook post, in which he claims that the government uses its monopoly on land supply and its control of land demand through immigration policies to intentionally drive up land prices, including Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat prices, so as to increase the value of Singapore's reserves.
The claim, according to the MOF's statement, is untrue.
In refuting the claim made by Mr Jeyaretnam in his Facebook post, the ministry said that the government does not use its land sales and immigration policies to drive up land prices or to increase the country's reserves.
"The Government’s approach to land management is based on Singapore’s planning and development needs, and not to intentionally increase land prices and prices of HDB flats," MOF said.
The ministry also said that the government's immigration policies are intended to moderate the impact of ageing and low birth rates on Singapore's population.
The fair market value of land is determined by the chief valuer based on established valuation principles, the ministry said.
This takes into account the relevant resale transactions on the open market, and "other relevant factors such as specific parameters of the site".
"The chief valuer makes her assessment independently, without influence from the government," said the ministry.
The ministry added that these facts have been made known to Mr Jeyaretnam through a previous correction order that was issued to him on Jul 4, 2024.
HAS NOT RETURNED TO ACCOUNT FOR ACTIONS
Mr Jeyaretnam, who has been known to be vocal about several issues on social media, was issued several correction orders before this, over false allegations and statements of facts that he has made online.
His website, The Ricebowl Singapore, along with his Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn accounts, have been designated as “Declared Online Locations” under POFMA until Dec 11, the ministry said.
This was for "carrying three or more different false statements of fact that were the subject of one or more active POFMA directions at the material time", according to the ministry.
However, MOF stated that Mr Jeyaretnam has continued to make false and misleading claims about government policies and the operations of public agencies despite the publicly available facts and "having the falsehoods and corresponding facts pointed out to him".
Mr Jeyaretnam has also not returned to Singapore to account for his actions and continues to remain overseas, the ministry added.
His eighth POFMA order on Jul 4 last year was over a Facebook post in which he suggested that the government sets artificially high land prices for sale to the HDB.
"Mr Jeyaretnam is required to carry a correction notice on his Facebook page, which states that the post contains a false statement of fact and provides a link to the government’s clarification," said the ministry.
"This will allow readers to read both versions and draw their own conclusions."
A check by CNA on Friday night showed that Mr Jeyaretnam has yet to put up the correction notice on his Facebook post.
Further information on the facts of the case is available on the government’s Factually website.