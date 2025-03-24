Director-General of Health Kenneth Mak to chair new Communicable Diseases Agency

SINGAPORE: The inaugural board for the new Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) has been appointed, with Director-General of Health Kenneth Mak as its chairman.

The CDA is a new statutory board that will be established on Apr 1 to serve as the front-line agency to safeguard Singapore from infectious diseases.

It will come under the Ministry of Health (MOH) and will consolidate public health functions from MOH, the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) under one agency.

“As the government’s chief medical advisor, Professor Mak oversees both the clinical and public health services looking after Singaporeans and was at the forefront of Singapore’s public health response to COVID-19,” said MOH in a press release on Monday (Mar 24).

Professor Mak holds other key positions in Singapore’s healthcare sector. He is the deputy chairman of the Board of the Consortium for Clinical Research and Innovation, Singapore.

He also sits on the board of several key healthcare organisations, including MOH Holdings, the National University Health System and the National Medical Research Council.

As chairman, Professor Mak will help chart CDA’s strategic direction and support the integration and coordination of national policy and operations for infectious diseases across the healthcare sector, said MOH.

He will also lead the agency to pursue MOH’s policy goals to enhance Singapore’s preparedness and response to future public health challenges and pandemics.

CDA’s inaugural board consists of 10 other members, including Nanyang Technological University president Ho Teck Hua, Professor Joe Sim, Group CEO of the National Healthcare Group, and CapitaLand Investment commercial management CEO Ervin Yeo

Singtel’s vice-president of People Experience and Culture, Group People and Sustainability Gerard Koh, independent advisor Lin Diaan Yi, Berita Harian editor Mohd Nazry Mokhtar and infectious disease physician Asok Kurup have also been appointed.

Ms Ong Ai Hua, deputy secretary (Family & Society) for the Ministry of Social and Family Development, City Developments Limited group chief financial officer Yiong Yim Ming and Competition & Consumer Commission of Singapore chairman Max Loh Khum Whai make up the last three members of the board.

Collectively, CDA's board members have expertise in a wide range of areas in addition to healthcare, said MOH.

These include artificial intelligence, data science, communications, human resources, organisational development, finance, audit and risk management.

“Together, the board will guide CDA in its mission to safeguard Singapore from infectious disease threats and build upon Singapore's strong foundation in infectious disease management,” said the health ministry.