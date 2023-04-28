Kenneth Mak to be redesignated as Singapore's Director-General of Health on May 1

SINGAPORE: Professor Kenneth Mak, who played a key role in Singapore's fight against COVID-19, will be redesignated as Director-General of Health on May 1.

His current title is Director of Medical Services.

The title change more accurately reflects the role as the main overseer of both clinical and public health of Singaporeans, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Apr 28).

These include the prevention and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases, upholding healthcare professional standards, as well as enhancing the performance of the country's healthcare system and services.

The plan to redesignate Prof Mak was first announced in March during a parliamentary debate on the COVID-19 White Paper.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung gave details then on changes that will be made to Singapore’s healthcare system post-pandemic, including a new Communicable Diseases Agency to oversee disease preparedness and control, surveillance, risk assessment and outbreak response.

Prof Mak, a familiar face on the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force, was awarded a top national award for his contributions to Singapore's fight against the pandemic.

The Prime Minister's Office lauded his role in advising the task force and other government agencies in crafting the overall strategy to manage the outbreak.

MOH said his redesignation is among several changes to restructure the Health Ministry to place emphasis on both clinical services and public health, building on lessons learnt from the pandemic.

"Other efforts include the eventual formation of the Communicable Diseases Agency, the maintenance of a permanent Crisis Strategy and Operations Group and the setting up of a Healthcare Reserve Force," said MOH.

"When in place, these changes will enable clinical services and public health to be institutionalised and built up within the ministry."