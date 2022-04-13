4-room BTO flats at Keppel Club site could cost more than S$700,000, high demand expected: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Buyers who are interested in the new Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats built on the Keppel Club golf course site could pay more than S$700,000 for a four-room Build-to-Order flat, property analysts said.

The development will likely see high demand, and some flats may come under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model, they said.

However, it will be important to ensure that public housing remains inclusive to different segments of the population, and there may be rental units set aside in the area, analysts added.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee announced on Tuesday (Apr 12) that about 6,000 HDB flats will be built on the site of Keppel Club, with the first BTO project expected to launch in three years.

It was previously announced at the 2019 National Day Rally that about 9,000 new public and private homes will sit on the Keppel Club site.

Measuring around 48 hectares – about the size of 86 football fields, the area will be redeveloped for housing when the golf club’s lease “runs out”, said the National Development Minister.

With its central location and two MRT stations nearby - Labrador Park MRT and Telok Blangah MRT - the estate is likely to be car-lite, and residents will be able to get around by walking or cycling.

The lease of Keppel Club expired on Dec 31, 2021, but Keppel has been granted multiple extensions to facilitate its clearance and reinstatement of the site, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in response to queries.

While the supply of 6,000 new HDB flats offered at the Keppel Club site is considered “fairly sizable”, they are still likely to sell out given the “overwhelming demand” among Singaporeans for flats in a prime location, said PropNex’s head of research and content Wong Siew Ying.

The Greater Southern Waterfront is a high-profile waterfront development that is close to the city, and flats in the Keppel Club site are likely to have a “high potential for capital appreciation”, said Ms Wong.

This means the flats could also see strong resale demand, after they exit the minimum occupation period, she added.

“Given the attractive site attributes, we would consider the future flats on the Keppel Club site to be in the ‘limited edition’ category. As such, we think that the HDB flats offered should come under the PLH model because of their extremely prime location.”

For example, as seen with the Pinnacle @ Duxton, prime location flats are “very desirable”, with many resale flats there going for more than S$1 million, said Ms Wong.

“To mitigate the lottery effect, we think the PLH model should be applied on all future BTO projects in Greater Southern Waterfront,” she added.

Under the PLH model, the price of a four-room flat at the Keppel Club site would come down slightly, close to or slightly higher than the launch prices of the River Peaks at Rochor and King George’s Heights in Kallang, at about S$500,000 to S$700,000, said senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie Christine Sun.

“The government may set aside some flats as rental units for lower-income families, community care apartments for seniors and some two-room flexi flats, so as to offer more housing options for Singaporeans,” she added.

“This move may be done to ensure that flats in the Greater Southern Waterfront remain affordable, accessible and inclusive for different Singaporean groups, and help breach the income gap by offering a chance for lower-income groups, and seniors an opportunity to enjoy a home with sea view.”

She estimated that without the PLH model, a four-room BTO flat at the Keppel Club site could see launch prices of about S$600,000 to S$720,000.



In comparison, a three-room PLH flat at the site could see launch prices of about S$380,000 to S$480,000, while a three-room BTO flat could see launch prices of about S$400,000 to S$520,000.

Under the PLH model, buyers of BTO flats in prime locations will face a longer minimum occupation period of 10 years, double that of typical BTO projects.

These flats will also come with extra subsidies, but those who eventually sell their units will have to pay a percentage of the flat’s resale price back to HDB.

The BTO flats set to launch at the Keppel Club site are expected to be “heavily over-subscribed”, with an estimated more than 10 applicants vying for a unit, said real estate firm Huttons Asia’s senior director of research Lee Sze Teck.

He echoed that these flats are likely to fall under the PLH model considering their prime location. “There are not many public flats that offer unique waterfront living and close to nature.”

Under the PLH model, Mr Lee estimated that a four-room BTO flat may cost S$650,000 to S$760,000, while a three-room flat may be priced at S$360,000 to S$405,000.

He also noted that this is similar to the prices of the River Peaks launch, accounting for “time differences”.