Unexploded World War II bomb removed from Keppel Club

SINGAPORE: An unexploded World War II bomb was removed from Keppel Club on Thursday (Nov 21).

The police said they were alerted to a suspected war relic at 239 Sime Road - the address of Keppel Club - at about 9.15am.

They worked with the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit and determined that it was an unexploded WWII bomb.

"It was assessed to be safe for handling and has been moved away by SAF for disposal. No danger was posed to the public," said the police.

CNA has contacted the Ministry of Defence and Keppel Club for more information.

In June, an unexploded WWII war relic was removed from a construction site in Ang Mo Kio, where the future Teck Ghee MRT station will be built.

Last September, a 100kg WWII aerial bomb was also discovered at the construction site of a condominium near Cashew MRT station. It resulted in thousands of people living and working in parts of Upper Bukit Timah vacating their buildings for hours while the relic was detonated.

Another aerial bomb weighing 50kg was found at Jiak Kim Street in River Valley in 2019 during excavation works at a construction site.

Experts had told CNA that it is not surprising to find unexploded war relics in random parts of Singapore as bombing during WWII was “highly inaccurate”.