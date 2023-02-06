Keppel corruption case: Lack of sufficient evidence to prosecute 6 ex-employees, says Indranee Rajah

SINGAPORE: Six former senior management staff members of Keppel Offshore & Marine (KOM) were not prosecuted over a multi-million dollar bribery case due to insufficient evidence to establish their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah on Monday (Feb 6).

Addressing several questions filed by Members of Parliament over the high-profile case, Ms Indranee elaborated on the difficulties faced by authorities here in gathering evidence.

The decision to issue stern warnings to the six staff members has not changed Singapore’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption either, she told the House.

Seventeen MPs had filed questions over the case, such as why the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) chose not to prosecute the officers, and what the Government’s response was to concerns that the penalty was too light.

Last month, the CPIB issued stern warnings to the six former senior management staff members for a US$55 million (S$73 million) bribery case involving Brazilian oil giant Petrobras.

The warnings were in lieu of prosecution for offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act. CPIB did not name the individuals.

In a commentary published on Feb 1 on Singapore Law Watch, Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal then questioned the decision not to prosecute the six former KOM senior management staff members. The commentary has since been removed.

Ms Indranee subsequently addressed "assertions" about the case in a Facebook post and said the assertions were made on an "inadequate understanding of the facts".

KOM had allegedly conspired with others between 2001 and 2014 to pay large bribes to officials of Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras to influence the securing of 13 projects in Brazil.

The illegal payments were purportedly concealed through consulting agreements with shell companies, with KOM and its related companies earning profits of more than US$350 million from business corruptly obtained in Brazil.

These facts were admitted by KOM in an agreed statement of facts it signed with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) in 2017, as part of a deferred prosecution agreement.

As part of a global resolution involving the DOJ, and authorities in Brazil and Singapore, KOM paid US$422 million in fines.