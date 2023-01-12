CPIB issues stern warnings to 6 former Keppel Offshore & Marine employees over Brazil corruption case

SINGAPORE: The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has issued stern warnings to six former senior management staff members of Keppel Offshore & Marine (KOM) over a corruption case involving Brazilian oil giant Petrobras.

The warnings were in lieu of prosecution for offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said CPIB on Thursday (Jan 12).

The offences relate to bribe payments to Petrobras officials, pertaining to rigs-building contracts which Petrobras or its related companies had awarded to KOM.

In December 2017, the offshore and marine arm of Keppel Corporation was fined US$422 million for its part in an international corruption scandal that took place between 2001 and 2014, with bribes amounting up to US$55 million.

This was after corrupt payments made by KOM’s former agent in Brazil to secure contracts with Brazil's state-owned oil giant Petrobras were brought to light.