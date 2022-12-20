Keppel Offshore & Marine to pay S$88 million in resolution with Brazilian authorities for corruption case

SINGAPORE: Keppel Offshore & Marine has agreed to pay Brazilian authorities S$88 million in fines and damages, in a joint resolution on a 2017 corruption case.

The offshore rig builder has also committed to continuing cooperation with Brazilian authorities, and to ongoing compliance enhancements.

The payment of 343,571,455.25 Brazilian reals (US$65 million) is on top of a global resolution reached in December 2017 with authorities in Singapore, Brazil and the United States.

The offshore and marine arm of Keppel Corporation, was then fined US$422 million for its part in an international corruption scandal that took place between 2001 and 2014, with bribes amounting up to US$55 million.

This was after corrupt payments made by Keppel O&M’s former agent in Brazil to secure contracts with Brazilian oil giant Petrobras were brought to light.

In Brazil, the Brazilian Attorney-General’s Office and Comptroller General of the Union have a parallel mandate with the Brazilian criminal authorities to enforce certain anti-corruption laws, and Keppel engaged in a separate negotiation process with the two agencies.

This additional leniency agreement concludes the negotiations with the authorities in Brazil relating to KOM’s former agent in Brazil, Keppel O&M said in a press release on Monday (Dec 19).