Body of worker who fell into the sea at Keppel Shipyard in Tuas found

SINGAPORE: The body of a worker who fell into the sea after part of a concrete pier at Keppel Shipyard in Tuas collapsed was found on Wednesday (Aug 24) morning.

In a statement on Wednesday, Keppel Shipyard expressed its condolences to the family of the subcontract worker and said it is working closely with the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and review.

"Keppel Shipyard values the safety and life of every worker and we deeply regret this tragic incident."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Wednesday it retrieved a body floating in the water near the incident site. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, it added.

On Monday, part of the concrete pier that a crane was standing on collapsed, causing the crane to topple onto a vessel that was berthed next to the pier, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson said.

The 38-year-old Bangladeshi worker, who was on the pier, fell into the sea and was reported missing. The missing worker was employed by Kumarann Marine.

The incident at 51 Pioneer Sector 1 of Keppel Shipyard caused the crane to be partially submerged under water.

Four other workers – two Bangladeshis, one Chinese national and one Singaporean – suffered minor injuries and are in stable condition, said the MOM spokesperson.

MOM said it is investigating the cause of the accident and has stopped all works at the pier.