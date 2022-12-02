Logo
Singapore

15 containers fall into sea at Keppel Terminal due to strong winds: MPA
Singapore

15 containers fall into sea at Keppel Terminal due to strong winds: MPA

15 containers fall into sea at Keppel Terminal due to strong winds: MPA

A PSA tugboat next to a container and another container floating close by in the water at Keppel Terminal. (Screengrab: Instagram/@sg.incidents)

02 Dec 2022 07:49PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 08:43PM)
SINGAPORE: More than a dozen containers fell into the sea at Keppel Terminal on Thursday (Dec 1) due to strong winds, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Friday.

The port authority said it was informed at about 3pm that the 15 empty containers had "fallen from the wharf into the water" due to strong winds during a squall.

Two patrol craft were deployed by MPA to "monitor and cordon off the affected area" to facilitate recovery work by PSA Corporation.

All vessel movements around Keppel Terminal have been restricted by the Port Operations Control Centre until the containers are recovered, said MPA.

Videos circulating on social media show two dark red containers floating in the water. One container is seen next to a PSA Marine tugboat named Noble Jade.

There were no reported injuries and immediate impact on port operations, MPA added.

Source: CNA/rc(ac)

