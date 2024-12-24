Singapore food critic KF Seetoh pays tribute to brother who died in villa explosion in Italy
SINGAPORE: The Singaporean man who died in an explosion at a villa in Italy was Singapore food critic KF Seetoh's brother, the Makansutra founder said in a tribute posted late on Monday (Dec 23) night.
The explosion on Saturday night left Mr Seetoh Kwok Meng dead and his Taiwanese partner, identified as Ms Chang Kai En, missing, local media reported.
According to news outlet Corriere Fiorentino, the explosion at the villa in Molazzana, located about 115km northwest of Florence in the Garfagnana area of Tuscany, caused it to collapse. The blast was likely caused by a gas leak in the house, it added.
"He was the most jovial among our siblings. He hates boring moments and will crack a joke, even a funny white lie, just to ease a situation," wrote Mr KF Seetoh in the tribute to his brother posted on Facebook.
"His life was not all a bed of roses. But with his second wife, Kai En, he saw a nice and peaceful retirement house and life in Tuscany.
"She loved her garden and had neighbours who would help with their green fingers each time they travelled especially back home to Singapore where he'll (always) bug me to take him (to eat)," he added.
Mr KF Seetoh said his brother had bought the villa from his tour guide while he was holidaying in Molazzana a few years ago. His brother had "loved it at first sight", he said.
He added that he regretted not having found the chance to visit the villa.
"That century-old stone house came down like a deck of cards upon (the) explosion and death was instantaneous for both of them," he wrote.
Reminiscing about the conversations he had with his brother about food, including one where his brother said he would make a better bak chor mee than the version of the dish served up by a well-known hawker, he said that his brother loved cooking.
"I hope he makes a great cha hae mee for Papa up there too," he said, referring to fried Hokkien prawn noodles. "Of course I will miss them all. Rest in peace Ah Meng and Kai En."
"Getting some help from our embassy there in these tough moments, and we are grateful for it," he added.
He said his whole family is still shocked by his brother's death, and that his brother had planned to return to Singapore next month for Chinese New Year.
According to Mr Seetoh Kwok Meng's LinkedIn profile, he spent much of his career in the automotive industry. He had been the chief operating officer at Taiwan MotorImage since 2013 and had also been with Tan Chong Motor Group since 1981.
KNOWN AND WELL-LIKED BY EVERYONE
The couple had planned to spend the Christmas holidays in Molazzana and had just returned home from dinner when the explosion occurred, reported news outlet Il Tirreno.
Authorities believe that Ms Chang entered the house first while Mr Seetoh Kwok Meng lingered outside.
Initial investigations found it likely that the explosion was caused by a pocket of gas accumulated inside the house.
The villa's liquefied petroleum gas tank was outside the house and did not catch fire. The house's boiler was also found outside and was intact.
"As soon as we arrived, we smelled a strong smell of gas," Il Tirreno quoted rescuer Andrea Tognocchi as saying.
"The explosion caused the perimeter walls to be cut and the floors to collapse," said an official from the fire department.
Italian news site La Nazione reported that when the firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the building completely collapsed, with some parts still burning.
Pieces of clothing and furniture were scattered everywhere, with some clothes hanging from the branches of nearby trees.
The explosion triggered a large emergency response with dozens of firefighters, volunteers and members of the local civil defence agency rushing to the scene, reported Corriere Fiorentino.
Photos of the explosion's aftermath showed the villa's roof lying atop piles of rubble with emergency responders working around the wreckage.
The mayor of Molazzana, Andrea Talani, was also at the site. According to him, the couple had fallen in love with Garfagnana and were well-integrated with the community despite the language barriers.
They were known and well-liked by everyone, he said, as quoted by Corriere Fiorentino.