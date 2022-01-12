KFC charged with allowing diners into Far East Plaza outlet without assessing if they had COVID-19 symptoms

SINGAPORE: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Management was charged in court on Wednesday (Jan 12) with breaching two COVID-19 regulations.

The company was accused of allowing four customers to enter its outlet at Far East Plaza at about 9.45pm on Jul 10 last year without first assessing if any of them was a symptomatic COVID-19 case.

The outlet, a permitted enterprise carrying on a retail food and drinks business, was supposed to establish and apply procedures and controls to ensure that their customers were assessed for COVID-19 symptoms, according to charge sheets.

The same outlet is also accused of failing to take all practicable and reasonable steps to ensure that the same four customers remained in groups of not more than two people.

The four customers were named as Muhammad Ariffin Sahdan, Shehzel Selamat, Nyla Muhammad Kamal and Muhammad Hidayat Rahmad.

A representative for KFC, operations director Jonathan Liew Tiong Soo, received the charges on behalf of the company. He asked for a week's adjournment to seek legal advice.

The case was adjourned to Jan 21.

For each charge, the company can be fined up to S$10,000 if convicted.