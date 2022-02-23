Logo
Khoo Teck Puat Hospital warns of fraudulent website, makes police report
A driveway towards Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (File photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Lakeisha Leo
23 Feb 2022 06:19PM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 06:19PM)
SINGAPORE: Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) warned on Wednesday (Feb 23) of a fraudulent website mimicking its official site, saying that it has made a police report. 

"It has come to our attention that there was a website mimicking the official Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) website," said the hospital in a Facebook post.

"We have made a police report and contacted the domain host to initiate a takedown of the website.

"All Singapore Internet service providers have blocked access to the website and our checks confirm that the website is no longer accessible."

KTPH did not provide a URL to the fake website. The official KTPH website URL is www.ktph.com.sg. 

The hospital advised members of the public to be cautious of websites that use other web addresses to mimic its official website. 

"Stay vigilant and avoid clicking on links from external sources. Always practise discretion when sharing sensitive personal details online," said the hospital. 

CNA has reached out to KTPH and the relevant authorities for more information.

Source: CNA/lk(gr)

