Interactive indoor theme park KidZania to return to Singapore in 2024

SINGAPORE: KidZania will return to Singapore in the first quarter of 2024, said theme park developer Sim Leisure Group (SLG) on Monday (Jun 12).

The theme park, an indoor family attraction that allows children to role-play different jobs, first opened in Singapore in April 2016 on Sentosa Island but closed permanently in mid-2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to financial difficulties.

It will be located at the same premises, after SLG entered into a tenancy agreement with Sentosa Development Corporation.

"SLG will refurbish the 7,600 sq m Family Entertainment Centre located at Sentosa’s Palawan Beach ... and introduce a whole suite of new attractions and experiences," said the group, adding that it secured the long-term licensing rights for Singapore from KidZania, a Mexican privately held international chain of indoor family entertainment centres.

"Some offerings include YouTube Entrepreneur, Animation Studio and Makers Space, and a range of KidZania activities across Sentosa Island to make it even more engaging for families and children."