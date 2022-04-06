Kinder Surprise chocolate from Belgium recalled due to possible presence of salmonella: SFA

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for Kinder Surprise chocolate due to the possible presence of salmonella, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday (Apr 6).

Salmonella is a pathogenic bacterium that can cause foodborne illnesses such as fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

The move comes after The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued a notification on the recall of some batches of the product from Belgium.

As the implicated products were imported into Singapore, SFA said it has directed the importer, Redmart, to recall them.

The implicated product, from Belgium, has a "best before date" of between July 11, 2022 and Oct 7, 2022.

Consumers who have purchased the implicated product are advised not to eat it, SFA said.

Those who have consumed it and are concerned about their health should seek medical advice, SFA added.

On Tuesday, Italian confectionary group Ferrero said it recalled Kinder chocolate eggs in several European countries over possible links to dozens of salmonella cases less than two weeks before Easter.

Ferrero told AFP that the recall was a precautionary step.

A day later, Europe's health agency said it was investigating dozens of reported and suspected cases of salmonella linked with eating chocolate in at least nine countries.

It did not mention Ferrero or any other company in the statement, but warned that the reported cases were mostly among children under 10 years old.

The EU health agency said it was investigating, together with the European Food Safety Authority, 134 confirmed or probable cases of salmonella.

Product recalls have been launched in several countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg and Britain, the EU agency said.