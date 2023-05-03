Singapore’s President Halimah to attend King Charles’ coronation in London

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob will attend the coronation of Britain’s King Charles on Saturday (May 6).

She will visit London from May 4 to 7 at the invitation of the UK government, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a press statement on Wednesday.

More than 2,200 people are expected to attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey, including heads of state, foreign ministers, royals and religious representatives.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are among the world leaders who will be in attendance. Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko will also make their first official visit to Britain for the coronation.

In London, Madam Halimah will have separate meetings with Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong and Fiji President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, said MFA.

She will also attend a reception hosted for overseas Singaporeans based in the UK.

Mdm Halimah will be accompanied by her husband, as well as officials from the President’s Office and MFA.

During her absence, Mr Eddie Teo, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will exercise the function of the Office of the President.